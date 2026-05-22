Past two years of coalition govt a symbol of broken promises, says YSR chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu government, alleging that the past two years have become a symbol of broken promises, rising corruption, suppression of dissent, and governance driven by propaganda rather than public welfare.
He said people are struggling even to sustain their daily livelihoods while the government has abandoned its responsibilities and betrayed every major promise made before elections. “Babu surety – cheating guarantee is being proven true every single day,” Jagan remarked, adding that governance in Andhra Pradesh has collapsed into “Jungle Raj.”
Jagan accused the ruling dispensation of relying on media management and manufactured narratives instead of delivering results. He contrasted Amaravati with the MAVIGUN Capital Corridor, which he described as a practical and financially sustainable alternative with existing infrastructure such as Machilipatnam Port, Vijayawada International Airport, railways, highways, universities, and medical colleges.
He warned that Amaravati’s model is pushing the State into a dangerous debt trap, citing government estimates of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore for basic infrastructure, loans already crossing Rs 47,387 crore, and escalating costs of Secretariat and Assembly complexes.
Questions on these irregularities, according to Jagan, are being met with intimidation, selective media campaigns, and misuse of police machinery.
On law and order, Jagan pointed to fabricated cases, political vendetta, and suppression of democratic voices. He cited the false implication and 83-day imprisonment of former minister Jogi Ramesh, followed by an acid attack on his residence, and alleged misuse of the SC/ST Atrocities Act against farmers in Ponnur constituency.
He accused the government of unprecedented censorship of social media, filing false FIRs, and pressuring platforms to remove content exposing corruption, liquor scams and ganja networks, and sand mafia activities.
Jagan also criticised welfare failures, highlighting pending dues to employees amounting to Rs 35,000 crore.