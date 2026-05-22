Past two years of coalition govt a symbol of broken promises, says YSR chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu government, alleging that the past two years have become a symbol of broken promises, rising corruption, suppression of dissent, and governance driven by propaganda rather than public welfare.

He said people are struggling even to sustain their daily livelihoods while the government has abandoned its responsibilities and betrayed every major promise made before elections. “Babu surety – cheating guarantee is being proven true every single day,” Jagan remarked, adding that governance in Andhra Pradesh has collapsed into “Jungle Raj.”

Jagan accused the ruling dispensation of relying on media management and manufactured narratives instead of delivering results. He contrasted Amaravati with the MAVIGUN Capital Corridor, which he described as a practical and financially sustainable alternative with existing infrastructure such as Machilipatnam Port, Vijayawada International Airport, railways, highways, universities, and medical colleges.