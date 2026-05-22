Severe heatwave grips Andhra as mercury touches 48.1 degree celsius

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a fresh advisory warning of record-breaking heatwave conditions across the State, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said the heatwave is expected to continue until Monday, with maximum caution advised between 11 am and 4 pm. On Thursday, Piduguralla in Palnadu district recorded 48.1°C, the highest so far this season. Officials reported that 18 districts crossed 45°C, while 200 mandals across 20 districts registered above 44°C.

The impact was noted in Palnadu (26 mandals), Prakasam (23), Krishna (22), Eluru (21), Bapatla (20), NTR (15), Guntur (14), and Markapuram (11).

Forecasts indicate that on Friday (May 22), 15 mandals may face severe heatwave conditions, while 219 mandals are likely to experience hot winds.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday (May 23), with temperatures ranging between 45–47°C in coastal and central districts, 43–45°C in parts of Kakinada and Nellore, and 40–43°C in northern and Rayalaseema districts.

The APSDMA has advised elderly persons, pregnant women, and patients with heart disease, diabetes or hypertension to avoid exposure. Protective measures like hats and sunglasses are recommended when stepping outdoors.