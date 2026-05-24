Andhra CM pulls up officials for delayed public services

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the department-wise development and performance at Prajavedika in Yadamari mandal of Chittoor district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister compared the district’s development indicators with the State growth statistics and conducted a detailed performance assessment of all Heads of Departments (HoDs) in the presence of the public. He interacted directly with officials on the dais and questioned them about public satisfaction levels in delivering services on time.

Naidu expressed displeasure over the performance of a few departments and warned officials who failed to meet government targets and discharge their responsibilities effectively. He specifically reviewed the functioning of departments such as RTC, Agriculture, Fire Services, and Stamps and Registration, directing officials to improve their performance standards at the earliest.