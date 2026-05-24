Andhra CM pulls up officials for delayed public services

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the department-wise development and performance at Prajavedika in Yadamari mandal of Chittoor district.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister compared the district’s development indicators with the State growth statistics and conducted a detailed performance assessment of all Heads of Departments (HoDs) in the presence of the public. He interacted directly with officials on the dais and questioned them about public satisfaction levels in delivering services on time.
Naidu expressed displeasure over the performance of a few departments and warned officials who failed to meet government targets and discharge their responsibilities effectively. He specifically reviewed the functioning of departments such as RTC, Agriculture, Fire Services, and Stamps and Registration, directing officials to improve their performance standards at the earliest.
The Chief Minister stated that officers working with dedication and sincerity for public welfare would always receive encouragement and support from the government. At the same time, he cautioned that negligence and lack of commitment in public service would not be tolerated.
Naidu also advised Puthalapattu MLA M Murali Mohan and Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar to improve the implementation of government guidelines, speed up development works, and ensure effective delivery of welfare schemes in line with public expectations.
Addressing the public, the Chief Minister urged people to bring their grievances and local issues to the notice of government officials for amicable resolution instead of creating legal disputes over minor land-related matters.