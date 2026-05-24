Andhra Pradesh sets up check-post in disputed Kotia region near Odisha border

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: To assert its authority on the disputed Kotia region, the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday set up a special police check-post at Eguva Simbi village in Salur mandal of the district, where removal of rooftop solar units by Odisha officials triggered tension a few days ago.

Interestingly, residents of Eguva Simbi voluntarily provided a house to set up the check-post in their village. Parvathipuram-Manyam SP SV Madhava Reddy deployed a police team headed by an inspector rank officer to man the check-post. It is aimed at strengthening vigilance in the village, besides providing adequate security to tribesmen.

On the other hand, the Odisha officials handed over the solar power units, which were removed on Thursday, to beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Eguva Simbi.