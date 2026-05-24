AP govt taking steps to promote Visakhapatnam as IT, digital services hub: BJP President Madhav

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president PVN Madhav on Saturday said the State government is taking steps to promote Visakhapatnam as an information technology and digital services hub, with several companies proposing investments and expansion plans in the city.

In a statement, Madhav stated Dallas Technology had expressed interest in establishing operations in Visakhapatnam. He said the government had initiated steps for allocation of land required for the proposed project.

According to him, the company is planning to set up a software development and support centre in the city, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 2,000 people in the initial phase.

Madhav noted that the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is actively focusing on attracting investments in the IT, fintech and digital services sectors.