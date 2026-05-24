APATA sought dedicated cargo terminal at Bhogapuram airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: With airlines beginning to announce the shift of operations from the existing Visakhapatnam International Airport to the upcoming ASR Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has sought establishment of a dedicated cargo terminal and restoration of key international flight services from Visakhapatnam.

K Kumar Raja, DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar from the association said over 150 pharmaceutical companies in the region transport cargo by road to Chennai and Hyderabad airports due to the absence of dedicated cargo handling infrastructure in Vizag. APATA opined a cargo terminal at the new airport would help reduce logistics costs and enable exports to be routed directly through Vizag.

The association urged authorities to restore direct international connectivity to Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, which had earlier operated from Vizag before being discontinued due to operational restrictions at the existing airport. “The revival of these services, along with existing connectivity to Singapore and Abu Dhabi, would strengthen international air links from north coastal AP,” they maintained.

Welcoming Scoot Airlines’ decision to commence operations from Bhogapuram airport from July 8, the association noted the development marked the beginning of commercial transition to the new airport facility.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated that preparations for inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport are progressing rapidly and that the State government is planning for inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 5.