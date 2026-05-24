APATA sought dedicated cargo terminal at Bhogapuram airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: With airlines beginning to announce the shift of operations from the existing Visakhapatnam International Airport to the upcoming ASR Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has sought establishment of a dedicated cargo terminal and restoration of key international flight services from Visakhapatnam.
K Kumar Raja, DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar from the association said over 150 pharmaceutical companies in the region transport cargo by road to Chennai and Hyderabad airports due to the absence of dedicated cargo handling infrastructure in Vizag. APATA opined a cargo terminal at the new airport would help reduce logistics costs and enable exports to be routed directly through Vizag.
The association urged authorities to restore direct international connectivity to Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, which had earlier operated from Vizag before being discontinued due to operational restrictions at the existing airport. “The revival of these services, along with existing connectivity to Singapore and Abu Dhabi, would strengthen international air links from north coastal AP,” they maintained.
Welcoming Scoot Airlines’ decision to commence operations from Bhogapuram airport from July 8, the association noted the development marked the beginning of commercial transition to the new airport facility.
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated that preparations for inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport are progressing rapidly and that the State government is planning for inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 5.
The MP stated that the commencement of flight services after inauguration is expected as airlines gradually shift operations to the new airport. He welcomed Scoot Airlines’ announcement and expressed confidence that more domestic and international carriers would soon announce services from Bhogapuram.
The MP also advised passengers who had booked tickets for travel after July 8 to verify whether their flights would operate from the existing Vizag airport or the Bhogapuram airport, and appealed to public to stay updated on airline advisories regarding transition.
APATA requested authorities to increase daily flight movements beyond 90, introduce fixed-fare transport systems in coordination with app-based cab operators, and expedite coastal corridor works to improve airport connectivity. “We request GMR and the State government to enter into an MoU with Uber and Ola for fixed-cost airport cabs. Using their technology, routes can be optimised to ensure the shortest possible travel time and distance. This will provide fare transparency, prevent surge pricing, save costs for passengers, and reduce congestion at the airport. A dedicated app-based pickup zone should be created at the terminal,” they added.