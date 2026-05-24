APSRTC upgrades infrastructure for PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K Vijayanand stated that the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is making strides in establishing electric mobility infrastructure under the Central Government’s PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

On Saturday, he chaired a virtual review meeting at Vidyut Soudha along with APSRTC In-charge Managing Director MT Krishna Babu to assess the progress of infrastructure works related to electricity facilities for the e-charging stations being set up by APSRTC under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative.

Vijayanand said the expansion of electric public transport would mark a major milestone in developing sustainable urban mobility systems in AP. He noted that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the government is prioritising green mobility initiatives focused on pollution control, clean energy and improved commuter services.

Under Tender-II of the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sanctioned 750 electric buses for Andhra Pradesh covering 11 cities and 12 depots. Tirupati also received a special allocation of 300 electric buses under CESL Tender-III. Of the sanctioned buses, 621 are 12-metre and 129 are 9-metre models.The buses will operate in Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Kadapa, Amaravati, Tirupati and Anantapur. Officials said the initiative would modernise public transport and reduce carbon emissions.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, Behind-the-Meter charging infrastructure is being developed across all depots. The Central Sanctioning and Steering Committee approved Rs 79.98 crore against the estimated project cost of Rs 89.99 crore. The Centre also released Rs 17.86 crore for infrastructure works in five regions.