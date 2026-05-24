CM Chandrababu Naidu says Sanjeevani project to be rolled out across Andhra Pradesh from August 15

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that the government has decided to roll out the Sanjeevani project across the State on August 15. He added that Under the initiative, 42 medical tests will be conducted at people’s homes and reports will also be delivered directly to them. The government will monitor every aspect related to public health through the Sanjeevani platform.

He said the State government has taken steps to safeguard the health of nearly 19.75 lakh people in the Chittoor district.

Naidu participated in the Sanjeevani programme at Kandriga village in Yadamari mandal of Puthalapattu constituency in Chittoor District , on Saturday and addressed the gathering.

Addressing the Prajavedika CM referring to the Ramayana, recalled how Lord Hanuman brought the life-saving herb ‘Sanjeevani’ to protect Lakshmana during the war between Rama and Ravana. Inspired by that concept, the AP government has named this initiative ‘Sanjeevani’ with the aim of safeguarding people’s health through digital health records and advanced medical monitoring systems.He stressed that for society to progress, people must remain healthy, and therefore the government has launched Sanjeevani based on predictive, preventive, and curative healthcare models.

The Chief Minister explained that true development lies in identifying diseases before they occur and providing timely treatment accordingly. He said the Sanjeevani project was first launched as a pilot in Kuppam in July and later expanded across Chittoor district from March 15.