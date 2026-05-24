Customs officers play vital role in national security, trade: MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

ANANTAPUR: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday said officers of indirect taxes and customs play a crucial role in safeguarding national security and promoting ease of doing business in the country.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of the 76th batch of IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officers organised by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN). A total of 79 IRS (C&IT) officers completed their training as part of the batch.

The minister said customs and indirect tax officers contribute significantly to the country’s progress by ensuring border security and facilitating smooth trade operations.

He noted that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is rapidly transforming into a modern, technology-driven institution through reforms such as faceless assessment, automation, digital compliance and data analytics, which have improved transparency and efficiency in governance.

Pankaj Chaudhary urged the newly inducted officers to stay alert and professionally prepared to tackle emerging challenges, including cyber-enabled financial crimes, smuggling networks and illegal trade activities.

Highlighting the importance of integrity in public service, he said honesty and impartiality are the foundation of an officer’s credibility.

The Minister observed that every administrative decision affects traders as well as citizens and stressed that governance should be carried out with efficiency, sensitivity and a humane approach.