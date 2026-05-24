Economic issues in focus at Andhra Pradesh Chambers meet

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) convened its Board Meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, C Kutumba Rao, Vice Chairman of the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation, elaborated on the State Government’s P4 initiative, highlighting its significance in promoting inclusive growth and uplifting economically weaker sections of society. He appealed to AP Chambers members to actively support the initiative and contribute towards improving the socio-economic well-being of underprivileged communities.

He explained various ways in which industry and business leaders can partner in strengthening the programme. Kutumba Rao spoke about the prevailing global and national economic challenges and advised members on the importance of caution, preparedness, and responsible economic practices during these uncertain times.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President of AP Chambers, thanked Kutumba Rao for attending the Board Meeting as the Chief Guest and for sharing valuable insights on the P4 initiative and the current economic scenario with the members.