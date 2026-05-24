Ensure effective implementation of Central schemes, MP urges officials

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry on Saturday directed officials to ensure effective implementation of Central schemes and work collectively for the overall development of the district.

Chairing a DISHA committee meeting at the Collectorate along with Collector DK Balaji and MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Venigandla Ramu and Kagitha Krishna Prasad, the MP reviewed the progress of schemes related to employment guarantee, water, housing, agriculture, crop loans, health, rural development and roads.

Balasoury said loans worth nearly Rs 500 crore should be extended under the PMEGP scheme to promote sheep and cattle rearing, poultry, boat manufacturing and port-based industries.