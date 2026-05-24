Ensure effective implementation of Central schemes, MP urges officials

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry on Saturday directed officials to ensure effective implementation of Central schemes and work collectively for the overall development of the district.
Chairing a DISHA committee meeting at the Collectorate along with Collector DK Balaji and MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Venigandla Ramu and Kagitha Krishna Prasad, the MP reviewed the progress of schemes related to employment guarantee, water, housing, agriculture, crop loans, health, rural development and roads.
Balasoury said loans worth nearly Rs 500 crore should be extended under the PMEGP scheme to promote sheep and cattle rearing, poultry, boat manufacturing and port-based industries.
He instructed officials to identify 800 beneficiaries in the first phase and organise outreach programmes in villages with the support of bankers and the District Industries Centre. He stressed promotion of mushroom cultivation, ornamental fish and crab farming by providing skill training to women. He called for speedy completion of key road projects, including the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada six-lane road and Bandar Port works.