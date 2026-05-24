Ensure grand success of Mahanadu, Nara Lokesh urges TDP rank and file

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has called upon the party rank and file to work collectively to ensure the grand success of the Mahanadu, which will be conducted in a hybrid format across 1,875 cluster centres in the State on May 27 and 28.

Lokesh interacted online with TDP cluster in-charges from across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday to review preparations for the annual party conclave.

He said Mahanadu was not just a party programme but a symbol of the party’s strength, sacrifice, discipline and organisational spirit.

Lokesh said this year’s event would be organised under the theme ‘Stree Shakti Mahanadu’ with a focus on encouraging large-scale participation of women. Recalling previous editions of the event, he said the party had successfully conducted a virtual Mahanadu during the Covid-19 pandemic and later organised a massive gathering in Ongole before the elections, which resulted in a resounding victory for the party.

He said the party had initially planned to hold Mahanadu on a grand scale in Nellore, but later decided to opt for a hybrid model following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation measures amid prevailing international conditions.

Lokesh said Politburo members, national and State committee members would participate in the main event at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri, while party workers and leaders would join virtually from cluster centres across the State.

Describing the event as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s organisational structure, Lokesh directed all levels of party workers, including Kutumba Sadhikara Saradhis, booth in-charges, village committees and cluster committee members, to actively participate in the programme.