Narayana launches ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ drive

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push towards building a garbage-free and cleaner Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana on Friday launched the statewide ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ campaign, a four-week intensive sanitation and public awareness drive aimed at transforming municipalities into fully clean urban centres through active public participation. The programme was inaugurated in Vijayawada in the presence of local MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said the campaign was designed to create awareness on cleanliness and encourage public participation in sanitation activities. He said the first week would focus on cleaning roads and public places, the second week on drain cleaning with public participation, the third week on waste segregation awareness, and the final week on cleaning public toilets.