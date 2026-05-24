Payyavula attacks Jagan over alleged criminal and factional politics legacy

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has launched a scathing attack on former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he could never be portrayed as a victim and was instead facing serious allegations in multiple cases.

Addressing a joint press conference along with BJP MP C M Ramesh in Vijayawada on Saturday, Payyavula criticised Jagan’s recent comments and accused the YS family of introducing factional and criminal politics into Andhra Pradesh.

Keshav alleged that Jagan was attempting to portray himself as a ‘good person’; through what he described as ‘self-certification.’ Referring to the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Finance Minister alleged that efforts were made to project the axe attack on Vivekananda Reddy as a heart attack.

Claiming that the people of the State were fully aware of the developments in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Keshav accused Jagan of spreading falsehoods even on sensitive issues.

The Minister further alleged that the YS family pioneered factional politics and criminal culture in Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that Jagan’s grandfather Raja Reddy institutionalised factional violence in Rayalaseema and expanded personal rivalries into organised political operations.