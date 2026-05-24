Severe heatwave conditions likely in 214 mandals of Andhra on May 24

VIJAYAWADA: The APSDMA on Saturday warned that severe heatwave conditions would continue across the state and urged people to be alert and take necessary precautions.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during peak daytime hours due to rising temperatures.

According to APSDMA, severe heatwave conditions are likely in 21 mandals on Sunday, while heatwave impact is expected in 214 mandals across the State. APSDMA forecast temperatures between 45 and 46 °C in parts of Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, and Nellore districts on Sunday.

Temperatures between 42 and 44 °C are expected in parts of Manyam, ASR, Polavaram, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Konaseema, Godavari, and Tirupati. Meanwhile, areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor may experience temperatures ranging between 40 and 42 °C.