Vijayawada set to host AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The city of Vijayawada is fully geared up to host the prestigious Andhra Pradesh MSME Growth Summit 2026 on Monday at the newly constructed Dr Ambedkar Kala Vedika Convention Centre, which will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the summit.
Positioned as a flagship platform for multi-crore infrastructure launches, digital transformation rollouts, and direct policy interventions, the summit is expected to draw more than 1,500 stakeholders, including new land allottees under the 175 MSME Parks Scheme, PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries, industry associations, policymakers, financial institutions, and technology partners.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Industries Minister TG Bharath, and several cabinet colleagues will also participate.
The day’s proceedings will commence at 10:50 am with the dedication ceremony of the convention centre, where the Chief Minister will unveil the inauguration stone. He will then tour the State-of-the-art auditorium to inspect its modern facilities and artwork before visiting the summit’s exhibition stalls. The Chief Minister is scheduled to deliver his keynote address at 12:25 pm, focusing on grassroots industrial growth and inclusive development.
On this occasion, 16 major initiatives and partnerships will be launched. These include foundation stones for 38 MSME Parks under Phase III of the 175 Parks Scheme, extending infrastructure benefits to 700 new allottees.
The AP Cluster Development Programme (Rs 200 crore) will be rolled out to establish Common Facility Centres across 45 clusters, while the RTIH Outpost RuTAGe Smart Village Centres in Kuppam, Mangalagiri, and Pithapuram will be inaugurated to support rural entrepreneurs.
The Advanced Prototyping & Innovation Centre (APIC) in collaboration with KIA India will be unveiled, alongside the SIDBI-RTIH Seed Fund of Rs 20 crore to support deep-tech startups.
Other key announcements will cover 1 lakh digital maturity assessments through DxEDGE with CII and NITI Aayog, 1,000 energy and water audits by EESL, and strategic partnerships with Meta Growth Academy, Amazon Global Selling, Zoho Corporation, Vodafone Idea Business, India SME Forum, Aramex, and the Quality Council of India for ZED Certification.
Furthermore, an initiative extending National Pension System (NPS) coverage through PFRDA to MSME workers and entrepreneurship training for PwBD youth at Sri City will be launched.
The government has highlighted that in the first two phases of the MSME Parks Scheme, 761 units were allotted, attracting Rs 1,479 crore in investments and creating nearly 24,000 jobs. The third phase is expected to build on this momentum, positioning MSMEs as engines of employment and industrial growth. In the afternoon, expert-led knowledge sessions will address export competitiveness and financial sustainability.