Vijayawada set to host AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The city of Vijayawada is fully geared up to host the prestigious Andhra Pradesh MSME Growth Summit 2026 on Monday at the newly constructed Dr Ambedkar Kala Vedika Convention Centre, which will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the summit.

Positioned as a flagship platform for multi-crore infrastructure launches, digital transformation rollouts, and direct policy interventions, the summit is expected to draw more than 1,500 stakeholders, including new land allottees under the 175 MSME Parks Scheme, PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries, industry associations, policymakers, financial institutions, and technology partners.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Industries Minister TG Bharath, and several cabinet colleagues will also participate.

The day’s proceedings will commence at 10:50 am with the dedication ceremony of the convention centre, where the Chief Minister will unveil the inauguration stone. He will then tour the State-of-the-art auditorium to inspect its modern facilities and artwork before visiting the summit’s exhibition stalls. The Chief Minister is scheduled to deliver his keynote address at 12:25 pm, focusing on grassroots industrial growth and inclusive development.

On this occasion, 16 major initiatives and partnerships will be launched. These include foundation stones for 38 MSME Parks under Phase III of the 175 Parks Scheme, extending infrastructure benefits to 700 new allottees.