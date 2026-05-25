679 TTD Bhajana Mandirs to be built in AP with Rs 113 crore

NELLORE: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), through its SRIVANI Trust, has intensified efforts to promote spiritual and devotional activities across AP by sanctioning 679 Bhajana Mandiras against its target of establishing 5,000 temples.

According to the Endowments Department, the sanctioned Bhajana Mandiras involve a total allocation of Rs 113.25 crore. The initiative aims to strengthen Hindu spiritual traditions and encourage community bhajans, devotional gatherings and cultural activities in villages and towns.

ASR Paderu district emerged as the highest beneficiary under the scheme with 193 Bhajana Mandiras sanctioned at a cost of Rs 38.10 crore, the highest allocation among all districts.

Officials said the focus on tribal and remote regions reflects TTD’s intention to expand spiritual infrastructure in underdeveloped and interior areas. Kakinada secured the second-highest number of sanctions with 106 Bhajana Mandiras and financial assistance of Rs 15.05 crore. Annamayya district followed with 76 Bhajana Mandiras sanctioned at a cost of Rs 12.55 crore.

Konaseema district received 64 Bhajana Mandiras worth Rs 9.50 crore. Nellore district was sanctioned 51 Bhajana Mandiras with grants totalling Rs 8.50 crore, while Kadapa district received 48 Bhajana Mandiras amounting to Rs 7.60 crore.