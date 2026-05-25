All set for Ambedkar Kala Vedika inauguration on May 25

VIJAYAWADA: All set for the grand inauguration of the newly constructed Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika at the prestigious Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on Monday, marking a major milestone in the city’s civic and cultural infrastructure development.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the convention centre coinciding with the launch of the MSME Growth Summit-2026, which will be hosted at the newly built convention facility.

Developed as part of the ambitious Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project, the state-of-the-art convention centre has been constructed at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 90 crore through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The facility has been named Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Pranganam and is spread across 13,479 square metres within the sprawling 18.81-acre memorial park.

During the YSRCP regime, the 18.81 acre land belonging to Public Works Department (PWD) and Irrigation department was transferred to APIIC and planned to develop the land into Ambedkar Smirti Vanam which featuring the 206-foot “Statue of Social Justice”, the world’s tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar, Ambedkar life experience centre, museum, library, theatre and food court facilities.