AP rolls out tech-driven initiative for artisan welfare

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced a technology-driven plan to strengthen the marketing of handicrafts and improve the livelihoods of artisans.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC), two new digital platforms are being introduced - Taranga, an AI-based real-time command-and-control system, and Kalakshi, a WhatsApp-enabled AI tool. These are designed to modernise the management of Lepakshi showrooms and deliver handicrafts to consumers’ homes.

Through Taranga, all 19 Lepakshi showrooms, will be monitored at the State level. Kalakshi will allow consumers to access details about handicrafts, cultural significance, and the artisans behind them.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savita stated that handicrafts are not merely commodities but symbols of regional culture and heritage. She emphasised that the government’s goal is to provide artisans with dignified, year-round employment while promoting Andhra Pradesh’s cultural traditions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, she noted, is being realised through these digital innovations that blend technology with tradition.