Badminton coach from AP's Prakasam finds place in US publication 'Marquis Who's Who'

ONGOLE: Anumula Veda Vyas Sai, a young badminton coach from Perala in Chirala town of the erstwhile Prakasam district, has brought recognition to Andhra Pradesh and India through his achievements in the United States as Head Coach and Operations Manager at Vistara Sports in Lewisville, Texas.
Under his leadership, students trained at Vistara Sports won more than 10 medals in sanctioned USA Badminton (USAB) events. His growing reputation in the American badminton circuit was further recognised with his appointment as Tournament Director for the 2026 USAB Vistara South OLC tournament, where he oversaw the technical and operational standards of the nationally sanctioned event.
As he prepares for the next phase of his professional career in the United States, Veda Vyas continues to bridge Indian badminton training methods with modern American sports infrastructure.
Despite undergoing six knee surgeries that ended his competitive playing career, Veda Vyas transformed the setback into an opportunity to excel in coaching and sports management.
Recently, the prestigious publication “Marquis Who’s Who”, which has documented accomplished professionals since 1899, recognised Veda Vyas in its January 2026 edition for his contributions to badminton coaching and sports management.
Born to Anumula Venkateswarlu and Krishna Kumari, a middle-class couple from Perala, Veda Vyas began practising badminton at the age of 10 and became a national-level junior medalist by the age of 13.
Between 2010 and 2023, he represented the Badminton Association of India (BAI) from Hyderabad, winning several state championships and securing seven national-level medals.
A former Indian National Junior No. 2 player, Veda Vyas moved to the United States after building a strong reputation in India as a technical badminton specialist.
From 2020 to 2023, he served as assistant coach at Suchitra Academy, where he contributed to the technical development of leading Indian badminton players. During this period, he also worked as a primary sparring partner for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu.
“I was deeply upset when repeated knee surgeries stopped me from continuing my badminton career. But I recovered within a short time and decided to continue in the coaching field. My parents, especially my father, supported me throughout the difficult period,” Veda Vyas said. In the United States, Veda Vyas later joined Triangle Badminton Club, where he formed a coaching partnership with Olympian B Sai Praneeth. Together, they trained several players and guided H Nitish to a Junior National medal in the US circuit.
“Veda Vyas is a committed sportsperson and a passionate coach who aims to produce world-class pickleball and badminton players both in India and abroad through his coaching and guidance,” his father Anumula Venkateswarlu told TNIE on Sunday.