Badminton coach from AP's Prakasam finds place in US publication 'Marquis Who's Who'

ONGOLE: Anumula Veda Vyas Sai, a young badminton coach from Perala in Chirala town of the erstwhile Prakasam district, has brought recognition to Andhra Pradesh and India through his achievements in the United States as Head Coach and Operations Manager at Vistara Sports in Lewisville, Texas.

Under his leadership, students trained at Vistara Sports won more than 10 medals in sanctioned USA Badminton (USAB) events. His growing reputation in the American badminton circuit was further recognised with his appointment as Tournament Director for the 2026 USAB Vistara South OLC tournament, where he oversaw the technical and operational standards of the nationally sanctioned event.

As he prepares for the next phase of his professional career in the United States, Veda Vyas continues to bridge Indian badminton training methods with modern American sports infrastructure.

Despite undergoing six knee surgeries that ended his competitive playing career, Veda Vyas transformed the setback into an opportunity to excel in coaching and sports management.

Recently, the prestigious publication “Marquis Who’s Who”, which has documented accomplished professionals since 1899, recognised Veda Vyas in its January 2026 edition for his contributions to badminton coaching and sports management.

Born to Anumula Venkateswarlu and Krishna Kumari, a middle-class couple from Perala, Veda Vyas began practising badminton at the age of 10 and became a national-level junior medalist by the age of 13.