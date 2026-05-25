Farm sector faltering under coalition govt in AP: YSRCP leader Nagi Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP general secretary for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MVS Nagi Reddy has said that the agriculture sector is collapsing under the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, while farmers are being pushed into severe financial distress.

Addressing the media in Tadepalli, he stated that within just two Rabi seasons, farmers cultivating paddy, tobacco, maize, and Bengal gram suffered losses of nearly Rs 7,900 crore due to flawed government policies when compared to the support extended during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure.

He said fertiliser prices have increased by 10 to 40 % after the Centre reduced subsidy burden, while MSP hikes remain negligible.

Despite rising cultivation costs, the government has failed to protect farmers. He questioned why the coalition government blames ‘war impact’ when the Jagan government successfully supported farmers even during the COVID crisis.

MVS Nagi Reddy said the urea crisis last year exposed total government failure, with fertilisers unavailable at government prices while black-market sales flourished openly. He stated that tobacco farmers alone suffered Rs 2,230 crore losses in two years as prices crashed sharply under the coalition government. Bengal gram farmers lost nearly Rs 3,300 crore, while maize farmers suffered Rs 3,150 crore losses after being forced to sell below MSP. Paddy farmers across districts are also selling at heavy losses.