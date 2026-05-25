Farmer welfare govt’s top priority: Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh are being closely monitored by the coalition government to safeguard farmer interests, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Sunday. He emphasised that protecting cultivators, poultry farmers, horticulture growers, and aqua producers remains the government’s foremost priority.

The Minister held a Zoom meeting with directors of agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, animal husbandry, and marketing departments to review issues ranging from urea availability and maize procurement to shrimp market conditions, coconut farming challenges, and water scarcity in Anantapur.

He directed officials to take proactive measures to prevent any disruption to farmers. “The government will never compromise on farmer welfare. Resolving public problems is our mission, unlike opposition leaders who spread falsehoods for political gain,” he remarked.

Officials confirmed that urea stocks are sufficient and distribution systems have been strengthened.

Market conditions are being monitored to ensure remunerative prices, while steps are underway to curb middlemen exploitation.