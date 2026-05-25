Farmer welfare govt’s top priority: Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh are being closely monitored by the coalition government to safeguard farmer interests, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Sunday. He emphasised that protecting cultivators, poultry farmers, horticulture growers, and aqua producers remains the government’s foremost priority.
The Minister held a Zoom meeting with directors of agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, animal husbandry, and marketing departments to review issues ranging from urea availability and maize procurement to shrimp market conditions, coconut farming challenges, and water scarcity in Anantapur.
He directed officials to take proactive measures to prevent any disruption to farmers. “The government will never compromise on farmer welfare. Resolving public problems is our mission, unlike opposition leaders who spread falsehoods for political gain,” he remarked.
Officials confirmed that urea stocks are sufficient and distribution systems have been strengthened.
Market conditions are being monitored to ensure remunerative prices, while steps are underway to curb middlemen exploitation.
The fisheries department is implementing measures to offset temporary international market fluctuations, and horticulture officials have been instructed to expand marketing support for coconut farmers. Water scarcity in Anantapur is being addressed through alternative irrigation schemes.
Atchannaidu highlighted the severe impact of extreme heat on the poultry sector, noting that temperatures above 45°C and recent heatwaves have caused an estimated 2.5–3.5% mortality among 550 million commercial layer birds.
The issue has been brought to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s attention, and compensation of Rs 100 per bird up to 100 birds per beneficiary (maximum Rs 10,000) is being considered.