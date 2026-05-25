Guntur gears up for Kharif 2026 with seed, fertiliser stocks

GUNTUR: The Agriculture Department has announced that preparations for the Kharif 2026 season are well underway in the Guntur district. Joint Director M Padmavati said the sowing season is expected to begin in the second week of June, with adequate arrangements for seeds, fertilisers, farm equipment, and irrigation. While forecasts suggest rainfall may be reduced due to “El Niño,” current conditions remain normal.
During the 2025–26 Kharif season, record cultivation was achieved across 96,192 hectares, including 66,103 hectares of paddy, thanks to abundant rainfall and canal water availability. This was 9,314 hectares higher than the previous year.
For the upcoming season, the government has planned to release irrigation water from the Krishna River in the first week of July. The district requires 18,600 quintals of paddy seed, which will be supplied through APSEEDS and private agencies by early June. In addition, 1.5 lakh packets of Bt cotton seed have been stocked, and inspections of seed production centres have been completed to ensure quality.
To improve soil fertility, 1,639 quintals of green manure seed have been distributed through Rythu Seva Kendras. Under the PMDS method, 18,637 seed packets have been supplied, allowing crops to be converted into green manure if rainfall is favourable. Fertiliser requirements for the district stand at 57,000 tonnes, of which 36,371 tonnes - including urea, DAP, complex fertilisers, potash, and super phosphate - are in stock.
Distribution will be managed through fertiliser cards, which specify crop-wise requirements and ensure supply in three phases from the day of sowing. Tenant farmers will also be issued fertiliser cards.
Farm machinery worth Rs 3.04 crore has been sanctioned, with applications being collected from farmers for distribution at the start of the season. ID cards for farmers are being issued via Rythu Seva Kendras.
Training programmes under ATMA are being conducted to promote balanced fertiliser use and climate-resilient farming practices suited to El Niño.
Padmavati emphasised that the district authorities, under the Collector’s supervision, is implementing a plan covering seeds, fertilisers, equipment, technical guidance, and awareness programmes to ensure smooth and productive cultivation during Kharif 2026.