Guntur gears up for Kharif 2026 with seed, fertiliser stocks

GUNTUR: The Agriculture Department has announced that preparations for the Kharif 2026 season are well underway in the Guntur district. Joint Director M Padmavati said the sowing season is expected to begin in the second week of June, with adequate arrangements for seeds, fertilisers, farm equipment, and irrigation. While forecasts suggest rainfall may be reduced due to “El Niño,” current conditions remain normal.

During the 2025–26 Kharif season, record cultivation was achieved across 96,192 hectares, including 66,103 hectares of paddy, thanks to abundant rainfall and canal water availability. This was 9,314 hectares higher than the previous year.

For the upcoming season, the government has planned to release irrigation water from the Krishna River in the first week of July. The district requires 18,600 quintals of paddy seed, which will be supplied through APSEEDS and private agencies by early June. In addition, 1.5 lakh packets of Bt cotton seed have been stocked, and inspections of seed production centres have been completed to ensure quality.