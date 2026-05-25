Heatwave in AP likely for three more days

VIJAYAWADA: The APSDMA has urged people to remain vigilant as record-breaking heat continues across the State.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that the extreme conditions are expected to persist for the next three days, advising residents to avoid travel between 11 am and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary, and to carry drinking water during essential journeys.

Forecasts indicate that on Monday, 29 mandals will experience severe heatwave conditions and 166 mandals will face hot winds. On Tuesday, 50 mandals are likely to be under severe heatwave impact and 205 mandals under hot winds.

Districts such as Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu, and Konaseema are expected to see temperatures between 45°C and 47°C, while parts of Vizianagaram, Manyam, Kakinada, Markapuram, and Nellore may record 43°C to 45°C. Other districts, including Srikakulam, ASR, Vizag, Anakapallke, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati, are forecast to see 40°C to 43°C.