Kadiyapulanka’s famed nursery hub near Rajamahendravaram struggles with persistent garbage menace

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Kadiyapulanka, internationally recognised for its sprawling nurseries and vibrant flower markets near Rajamahendravaram, continues to battle a decades-old garbage problem that is severely affecting its image as a premier horticulture destination.

Despite attracting visitors, traders and tourists from across the country, heaps of garbage along the four-lane national highway and canal stretches have become a major eyesore.

The foul smell emanating from waste dumps, especially near the village junction, flower market, bus stand and canal ghats, has become a daily nuisance for commuters and pilgrims visiting the renowned Hari Hara Maha Kshetram and nearby nurseries.

Locals say the situation improves briefly whenever VIPs visit or media reports highlight the issue, but garbage piles soon return.

Areas near the statues of noted nursery farmer Palla Venkanna and former political leaders remain littered with waste, while stray pigs further worsen the unhygienic conditions.

Residents recalled that the area was once infamous for open defecation until strict sanitation measures introduced by former District Collector Satish Chandra brought significant improvement. However, indiscriminate dumping of garbage continues unchecked.

Citizens and environmental activists are now urging nursery farmers, donors and the Sir Arthur Cotton Nursery Farmers Association to take up permanent beautification initiatives. Proposals such as landscaped nursery stalls, canal-side greenery and selfie points are being suggested to transform the polluted stretches into attractive public spaces.

Ratnam Ayyappa, president of the Sir Arthur Cotton Nursery Farmers Association, said village elders and nursery farmers would jointly work towards finding a permanent solution to the garbage menace. He stressed the need for collective public cooperation to keep the identified areas free from waste dumping.