Our govt will revive Nandi Awards: Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said the coalition government is determined to revive the film, television and theatre sectors in Andhra Pradesh, which he noted had been neglected between 2019 and 2024.

He was addressing the gathering at the swearing-in ceremony of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) held on Sunday. P Bharat Bhushan assumed charge as Chairman, while Chikkala Meher Ramesh and others were sworn-in as directors,

The Minister emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken the lead in restoring cultural activities since 2024.

Durgesh announced that the Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams would be restarted, and stressed that Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh should once again become central hubs for cinema. He urged producers to invest in infrastructure such as studios, dubbing and recording theatres, pointing out that the state already offers scenic locations like Araku Valley, Maredumilli, Tirupati and Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, Hindpur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna congratulated the newly appointed board and recalled the history of the Film Development Corporation, first established in 1975 under NTR and later reconstituted in Andhra Pradesh in 2017.

He stressed that Andhra Pradesh continues to contribute nearly 70% of box office revenues and called for a single-window system to streamline film permissions and provide police protection for shoots.