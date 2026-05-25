Our govt will revive Nandi Awards: Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said the coalition government is determined to revive the film, television and theatre sectors in Andhra Pradesh, which he noted had been neglected between 2019 and 2024.
He was addressing the gathering at the swearing-in ceremony of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) held on Sunday. P Bharat Bhushan assumed charge as Chairman, while Chikkala Meher Ramesh and others were sworn-in as directors,
The Minister emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken the lead in restoring cultural activities since 2024.
Durgesh announced that the Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams would be restarted, and stressed that Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh should once again become central hubs for cinema. He urged producers to invest in infrastructure such as studios, dubbing and recording theatres, pointing out that the state already offers scenic locations like Araku Valley, Maredumilli, Tirupati and Amaravati.
Speaking on the occasion, Hindpur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna congratulated the newly appointed board and recalled the history of the Film Development Corporation, first established in 1975 under NTR and later reconstituted in Andhra Pradesh in 2017.
He stressed that Andhra Pradesh continues to contribute nearly 70% of box office revenues and called for a single-window system to streamline film permissions and provide police protection for shoots.
Balakrishna urged revival of awards such as the Nandi and Kandukuri prizes, and appealed for cooperation between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to support the industry.
He underlined that the focus should be on sustaining the film sector, which is facing challenges among theatre owners, distributors and workers.
Newly appointed Chairman Bharat Bhushan expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan, Minister Durgesh and MLA Balakrishna for their support. He pledged to work for the growth of cinema, arts and drama in the state, recalling that a similar committee was first constituted in 1984 under NTR and DVS Raju.
He said the coalition government has now revived the initiative to strengthen the film and theatre sectors, and promised to dedicate his efforts to the expansion of the Telugu film industry.
Among the newly appointed directors, actor Suman Talwar said he would use his experience to attract productions from other languages and create opportunities for local artists and technicians.
Actress Y Jhansi described Andhra Pradesh as the “box office Annapurna” of Indian cinema, noting that audiences, theatres and collections are strongest in the state.
Meher Ramesh said the government aims to create a film-friendly environment and bring back the industry that had shifted to other states.
Managing Director KS Viswanathan recalled the corporation’s origins under NTR and said the vision is to make Amaravati a “creative capital” for the nation.
The government has appointed a 17-member board of directors comprising prominent film personalities, artists and officials to oversee the corporation’s activities.