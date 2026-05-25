Summer heat and holiday travel drive sharp fall in chicken prices in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Rising summer temperatures and the holiday travel season have significantly impacted the poultry market in Tirupati and Chittoor districts, leading to a sharp fall in chicken prices over the past week.
According to poultry traders, dressed chicken prices in Tirupati city, which had recently touched Rs 290 per kg, have now dropped to around Rs 220 per kg. Similarly, skinless chicken prices, which once exceeded Rs 320 per kg, are currently being sold at nearly Rs 250 per kg, marking a steep decline of around Rs 70 per kg. Traders attribute the sudden fall in prices to reduced demand during the holiday season, as many families have travelled out of town.
At the same time, poultry supply has improved compared to previous weeks, when lower arrivals had triggered sharp price hikes. Currently, live broiler chicken prices in Chittoor district range between Rs 135 and Rs 143 per kg. Dressed chicken is being sold at around Rs 220 per kg, while skinless chicken is available at nearly Rs 250 per kg. The price of a dozen eggs remains stable at around Rs 75.
Chicken shop owners say business activity has slowed considerably due to scorching daytime temperatures. Many consumers are avoiding non-vegetarian food during the summer, affecting sales across markets.
Hotel operators have welcomed the decline in chicken prices, saying it may help stabilise food prices after weeks of fluctuating meat costs. However, poultry farmers have expressed concern over shrinking profit margins, as feed costs, medicines, transportation charges and electricity expenses remain high.
Consumers in Tirupati and surrounding towns have expressed relief over the sharp correction in chicken prices after witnessing unusually high rates in recent weeks.
“Chicken prices have dropped sharply in Tirupati over the past week. Dressed chicken, which touched Rs 290 per kg, and skinless chicken, which crossed Rs 320 per kg, have now fallen to Rs 220 and Rs 250 respectively. Demand has reduced because many people are travelling during the holidays and fewer customers are staying in town. Earlier, low supply pushed prices up, but now supply has improved while demand has fallen, resulting in a steep drop of nearly Rs 70 per kg,” said Gundala Gopinath, owner of Chicken Centre, Tirupati, told The New Indian Express.