Summer heat and holiday travel drive sharp fall in chicken prices in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Rising summer temperatures and the holiday travel season have significantly impacted the poultry market in Tirupati and Chittoor districts, leading to a sharp fall in chicken prices over the past week.

According to poultry traders, dressed chicken prices in Tirupati city, which had recently touched Rs 290 per kg, have now dropped to around Rs 220 per kg. Similarly, skinless chicken prices, which once exceeded Rs 320 per kg, are currently being sold at nearly Rs 250 per kg, marking a steep decline of around Rs 70 per kg. Traders attribute the sudden fall in prices to reduced demand during the holiday season, as many families have travelled out of town.