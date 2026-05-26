26 mandals in Andhra to face heatwave on Tuesday

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions across AP have reached record intensity, with maximum temperatures soaring well above 44°C in several districts.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain cautioned that the extreme heat is likely to persist until Saturday, urging people to remain vigilant.

Forecasts indicate that on Tuesday, 26 mandals will face heatwave and 137 mandals will experience hot winds, with temperatures expected to reach 45–46°C in parts of Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Markapuram, and Prakasam districts.

Northern coastal districts, including Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Polavaram, Kakinada, Konaseema, Godavari, and Nellore, may see 42–44°C, while parts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema may record 40–42°C.