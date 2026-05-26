Andhra HM Anitha reviews Greyhounds anti-Maoist preparedness

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday visited the elite Greyhounds force and reviewed its operational preparedness and ongoing anti-Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the recent meeting convened by the Union Home Minister with all LWE-affected States to review the national strategy and coordinated efforts against Maoist activities.

During the review, Anitha said security forces must remain on high alert during the present lull period and maintain maximum operational vigilance. She said Maoist groups are known for carrying out surprise attacks in AP and stressed that there should be no complacency at any level.

The Minister appreciated the standards of training, operational readiness, discipline and professionalism maintained by the Greyhounds force. She said the organisation has been continuously upgrading its operational capabilities and training infrastructure for commandos. She reviewed the newly developed infrastructure at the Greyhounds Training Centre, including indoor and outdoor strength and conditioning facilities, a synthetic athletic endurance track, firing ranges, water surveillance and combat training facilities, and other operational training infrastructure aimed at improving the combat efficiency and endurance of commandos.

Anitha interacted with officers and commandos of the Greyhounds force and appreciated their service in difficult operational conditions in the fight against Left Wing Extremism.

During the visit, she met and felicitated winners of the recent All India Commando Competition for their performance and professionalism.

She praised their combat skills, endurance and commitment, saying their achievement had brought recognition to AP at the national level.

Officers and commandos of the Greyhounds force thanked the government for its continued support and welfare measures for the force and their families.