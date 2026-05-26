Andhra ministerial panel reviews excise reforms, liquor pricing and airport outlet proposals

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level ministerial sub-committee meeting on excise policies was held in hybrid mode on Monday to deliberate on key reforms, revenue enhancement measures and long-term policy decisions related to the Prohibition and Excise Department in the State.

Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, Commissioner Chamakuri Sridhar and Enforcement Director Rahuldev Sharma attended the meeting in person. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar participated through virtual mode.

The sub-committee reviewed proposals related to airport liquor outlets, digital payment infrastructure in liquor retailing, dynamic printing of maximum retail prices and a separate licensing framework for high-purity alcohol and laboratory-grade spirit manufacturing.

The ministers further examined proposals for revision of beer and liquor prices in view of increasing input costs, inflationary pressures and the impact of global conflicts on raw materials, transportation and packaging.

Officials presented various pricing scenarios and explained their likely impact on government revenue, manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

The officials made detailed presentations on the existing excise retail policy and the future course of reforms. The meeting reviewed the financial and operational performance of the excise sector.