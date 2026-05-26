Andhra to host AI healthcare conclave, MedTech Challenge finale in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to host a landmark event on AI-driven healthcare systems, with a strategic partners’ conclave and the grand finale of the MedTech Challenge scheduled for Tuesday in Mangalagiri.

It will bring together nearly 300 participants, including representatives of start-ups, agencies, Central and State officials, and experts from allied sectors. The conclave will showcase the outcomes of pilot projects where AI-based services were deployed in government hospitals. Representatives of participating start-ups will present live demonstrations of their innovations and share experiences of delivering AI-enabled healthcare to patients.

The highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the winners of the MedTech Challenge Grand, with Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav presenting cash awards.

Under the AP MedTech Innovation Challenge, 18 start-ups competed across four categories-diagnostic tools, portable point-of-care devices, smart monitoring and wearables, and remote care telemedicine.

Over a 37-day period, these firms provided services to 15,000 patients under medical vigil, covering areas such as TB detection, eye screening, cervical cancer screening, neonatal respiratory issues, cardiac monitoring, and AI-assisted doctor-patient interactions.