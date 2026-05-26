CM Naidu directs officials to prepare vision plan to develop Andhra coastline

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive vision plan for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s 1,000 km coastline, with a focus on harnessing marine wealth, safeguarding biodiversity, and protecting coastal communities.

At a review meeting with experts and senior officials at his camp office, Naidu said the plan should transform the coastal belt into a hub of economic activity, tourism, and livelihood opportunities while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh, already leading the country in aquaculture exports of prawns and fish, must now prioritise value addition in aqua products to maximise returns.

He cautioned that aqua waste is emerging as a major pollutant and directed officials to conduct a full-scale study to address environmental challenges.

He also stressed the importance of conserving marine biodiversity and exploring the potential of rare earth minerals found along the coast.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for coastal protection measures to prevent erosion and withstand natural disasters such as cyclones.

He proposed the creation of a three-layer natural shield with mangroves, palm trees, and other vegetation to act as a buffer against storms.

He further instructed officials to examine opportunities in seaweed cultivation and marketing, which could open new avenues for coastal economies.

Naidu said the vision plan must integrate eco-friendly policies with tourism development, positioning Andhra Pradesh’s coastline as both an economic and cultural asset.

He reiterated that the government’s approach should combine sustainable resource use, livelihood generation, and disaster resilience to ensure long-term prosperity for coastal communities.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, Fisheries Commissioner Naik, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar, and representatives from marine diversity organisations.