Dy CM Pawan Kalyan seeks report from six collectors on pollution levels in Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday asserted that the Coalition government is committed to conducting the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams under the theme of a “Pollution-Free Godavari” and directed six district collectors to submit a comprehensive report on river pollution within 14 days, along with a concrete action plan to check the pollution.

During an extensive inspection tour in city, the Deputy Chief Minister travelled by boat from Pushkar Ghat to Kotilingala Ghat and examined pollution-hit stretches, including the Nalla Channel area where untreated city sewage merges into the river.

He inspected sewage discharge points, river water sampling procedures, conveyor belt areas and ongoing sewage treatment processes at the STP site.

Later, at a high-level review meeting held at the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office, Pawan Kalyan expressed serious concern over increasing pollution in the Godavari and stressed the need for permanent solutions instead of temporary arrangements for the Pushkarams.

He announced the constitution of an Environmental Task Force to study pollution across the Godavari basin and plug loopholes contributing to river contamination.

The Deputy CM directed the collectors of East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, Konaseema and Polavaram districts to identify all pollution sources entering the Godavari and submit district-wise reports within two weeks. Stating that nearly 55 MLD of sewage was flowing into the river every day, he said sewage treatment should be carried out scientifically before discharge.

“We are destroying our river culture. How can devotees take a holy dip in polluted waters? It is a sin to kill and destroy the river culture,” he remarked.

Pawan Kalyan also instructed industries to implement “Zero Discharge” systems and suggested utilisation of CSR funds for river conservation works. He expressed concern over pollution caused by Andhra Paper Mills and directed officials to take steps to check pollution.