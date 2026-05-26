Indian Navy to assume full control of Visakhapatnam airspace from July 9 amid Bhogapuram integration

VISAKHAPATNAM: From functioning as a wartime Royal Air Force airstrip during the Second World War to evolving into a strategically significant joint-use civil and naval airport, Visakhapatnam’s aviation ecosystem is now entering a major transition phase.
According to recent Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) Supplements issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Indian Navy will completely take over as the designated “Controlling Authority” for the restructured Visakhapatnam airspace from July 9, as the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju Greenfield International Airport (Bhogapuram) is integrated into India’s eastern Air Traffic Service network.
However, the notifications also clarify that existing civil Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes transiting through the restructured Temporary Reserved Areas (TRA) will continue to remain available for civilian flight planning, subject to operational clearances and airspace activation protocols.
Following its opening for civil aviation in 1962, the Indian Navy commenced operations at the airfield in 1972. Ownership formally transferred to the Navy in 1986, leading to its commissioning as INS Dega in 1991. Despite commercial expansions, including a new runway in 2007 and a passenger terminal in 2009, mounting airspace congestion between civil and military flight profiles has necessitated this separation.
According to AAI AIRAC Supplements 88-108/2026, Bhogapuram is engineered to function not merely as a civilian diversion, but as a fully scalable aviation node capable of supporting high-capacity airline traffic. The restructuring introduces the new BHZ DVOR/DME navigational facility and establishes four tiered Bhogapuram Control Areas (CTA-1 through CTA-4). CTA-1, designated as Class D airspace with a base limit of FL155/5500 FT AMSL, will anchor the aerodrome’s immediate approach control.
Bhogapuram Airport designed for scalable & high capacity operations
To redistribute traffic and bypass naval zones, the surrounding airway architecture has been fundamentally overhauled. Five new ATS routes including V40, V50, V63, W32, and W89, have been introduced. Meanwhile, existing corridors including V9, W29, W41, W47, and W90 have been modified. Crucially, the J26 airway has been rerouted via the BHZ beacon toward ENVUK.
As civilian traffic migrates to Bhogapuram, the Visakhapatnam Control Area (CTA-A and CTA-B) will be realigned under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Indian Navy. Previously active Temporary Reserved Areas TRA808(A) and (B) in the Chennai FIR are being withdrawn.
In their place, restructured military zones including TRA805(C) and the TSA803 sectors are being established. Civil aircraft transiting these zones will now require positive clearance from Visakhapatnam ATC before entry. During non-operational hours of Bhogapuram Airport, associated airspace sectors will transition to Kolkata and Chennai Area Control Centres depending on FIR applicability.
While the new airport has been designed for scalable international and high-capacity operations, current AIP documentation indicates cargo-handling facilities are not yet operational.
However, Jet A1 fuelling infrastructure through HPCL, including hydrant and bowser systems with a storage capacity of 8,385 KL, has already been established.