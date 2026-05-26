Indian Navy to assume full control of Visakhapatnam airspace from July 9 amid Bhogapuram integration

VISAKHAPATNAM: From functioning as a wartime Royal Air Force airstrip during the Second World War to evolving into a strategically significant joint-use civil and naval airport, Visakhapatnam’s aviation ecosystem is now entering a major transition phase.

According to recent Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) Supplements issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Indian Navy will completely take over as the designated “Controlling Authority” for the restructured Visakhapatnam airspace from July 9, as the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju Greenfield International Airport (Bhogapuram) is integrated into India’s eastern Air Traffic Service network.

However, the notifications also clarify that existing civil Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes transiting through the restructured Temporary Reserved Areas (TRA) will continue to remain available for civilian flight planning, subject to operational clearances and airspace activation protocols.

Following its opening for civil aviation in 1962, the Indian Navy commenced operations at the airfield in 1972. Ownership formally transferred to the Navy in 1986, leading to its commissioning as INS Dega in 1991. Despite commercial expansions, including a new runway in 2007 and a passenger terminal in 2009, mounting airspace congestion between civil and military flight profiles has necessitated this separation.

According to AAI AIRAC Supplements 88-108/2026, Bhogapuram is engineered to function not merely as a civilian diversion, but as a fully scalable aviation node capable of supporting high-capacity airline traffic. The restructuring introduces the new BHZ DVOR/DME navigational facility and establishes four tiered Bhogapuram Control Areas (CTA-1 through CTA-4). CTA-1, designated as Class D airspace with a base limit of FL155/5500 FT AMSL, will anchor the aerodrome’s immediate approach control.