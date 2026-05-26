Minister Lokesh accuses Jagan of insulting teacher recruits

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks on the Mega DSC recruitment process. In a statement issued on Saturday, Lokesh accused the former Chief Minister of insulting thousands of candidates who secured teacher jobs on merit.

Lokesh said he could understand Jagan’s “pain and frustration,” alleging that not a single teacher post was filled during the previous YSRCP government’s five-year tenure, and that no job calendar had been issued during that period.

The HRD Minister said the present government had already filled 16,000 teacher posts through the Mega DSC and released a job calendar with 10,000 vacancies. He also announced that another DSC notification would be issued soon.

Lokesh alleged that Jagan was doubting and humiliating the 16,000 candidates who secured jobs after studying hard and proving their merit in a completely transparent recruitment process. He demanded that Jagan apologise to all the teachers selected under the Mega DSC recruitment drive.

Lokesh alleged that the opposition was trying to block investments from entering the State and destroy employment opportunities for youth.

The HRD Minister asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh would never forgive attempts to obstruct job creation and the future of young people.