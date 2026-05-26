Stick to party discipline or leave: Dy CM Pawan to JSP cadre

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan delivered a stern message to party leaders and cadre on Monday evening, insisting on strict adherence to party discipline and leadership directives.

Addressing party leaders and cadre in the city, he declared that no leader or activist should question his decisions and emphasised that all must follow the instructions of JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

“From now onwards, everyone must follow my command. I will act as the commander of the party,” he said firmly. “I am a commander. Do not question me hereafter. Obey my orders if you want to continue in the party, otherwise leave.” He made it clear that those unwilling to abide by the party line were free to exit.

Pawan Kalyan also condemned what he described as false propaganda on social media, particularly allegations by political analyst and former MLC Prof.

Nageswar that he had discussed the arrest of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.“It is complete nonsense to claim that I asked Amit Shah to arrest former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Such allegations are absurd and baseless,” he said. He clarified that his discussions with Amit Shah focused solely on AP’s growth.