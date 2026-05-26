Tribals fight to protect lands from encroachment in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: As many as 250 residents with 60 families of Kapu Savara tribals in Savara Siddhamanugu village, Pathapatnam mandal of Srikakulam district are struggling to protect their ancestral lands from encroachment. These families have cultivated nearly 40 acres of land for generations by cultivating varieties of millets, and later teak, mango, and eucalyptus.

The land was officially recognised by the government of Andhra Pradesh and pattas were issued to the tribal families. Despite this, private individuals from the Odisha border have allegedly trying to encroach the lands with fake documents.

The villagers reported that outsiders entered their fields with JCB machines on May 17, 2026, and they destroyed standing crops, uprooted trees, and levelled the land.

Speaking to The News Indian Express, A 50-year-old villager expressed his concern that years of hard work were wiped out in a single day. The families immediately informed the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials, hoping for intervention but they claim no action has been taken so far.

The Aadivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) State Vice-President, Vaba Yogi demanded that the government step in to safeguard the rights of tribal people.

He alleged that private parties are deliberately encroaching on tribal lands, ignoring the fact that these lands are legally owned by the villagers. He urged authorities to conduct a proper survey and ensure protection for the community.

Another villager said that these lands are not just property but a heritage passed down from their ancestors. “The crops provide food and income to our tribal families, we are losing them, which threatens their survival,” he said.

The destruction has left many families anxious about their future in our village he added.

Residents of Savara Siddhamanugu have appealed to the District Collector, and ITDA Project Officer (PO) to take immediate steps to protect their lands.