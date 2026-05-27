Andhra is facing overload, not power shortage, clarifies Energy Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday clarified that the sharp rise in electricity consumption across Andhra Pradesh is being driven by soaring temperatures, with several regions touching nearly 49°C.

He stressed that the sporadic interruptions reported in some areas stem from technical strain on infrastructure rather than any shortage of supply, and categorically ruled out power cuts.

Explaining that transmission lines are suffering damage and transformers overheating under unprecedented demand, the minister urged consumers to immediately report issues to the toll-free number 1912.

He added that round-the-clock call centres under all three DISCOMs are fully staffed, with additional personnel deployed to ensure quick resolution of complaints.

Gottipati further noted that sudden gales and rains have caused poles to collapse and conductors to snap, leading to temporary outages, while staff are working day and night to restore supply.

He pointed out that in some cases, power has to be briefly suspended in nearby areas to facilitate repair work.

The minister also mentioned a recent accident in Sattenapalli where two workers were injured during transformer repairs.