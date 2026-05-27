Andhra Pradesh CEO explains SIR process, seeks parties’ support for voter enrolment

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav met representatives of various political parties at the Secretariat on Tuesday and explained the SIR process, various stages of SIR.

CEO urged all political parties to come forward and appoint even more BLA to assist the voters in enrolment and make the process fully transparent and participative. Enumeration Forms (EFs) are being printed and distributed to the approximately 4.16 crore electors. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are making available partially pre-filled forms, based on existing records as on May 25, 2026, through the 46,397 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). These BLOs are delivering the EFs door-to-door to all the electors whose names are on the Electoral Roll as on May 25, 2026.

In addition, the forms are available for download on the ECI portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in), and the BLAs appointed by political parties may also submit up to 50 certified forms per day. All the Electors whose names exist in the Electoral Roll are only required to submit the Enumeration Form along with an extract of the roll, without the need for submitting any other documents (2002 electoral database available at https://voters.eci.gov.in).While collecting the forms, the BLOs will issue acknowledgement receipts to the electors. These physical forms will be submitted to the respective EROs or Assistant EROs (AEROs). A facility for online submission of Enumeration Forms has been developed to further ease the process for electors and will be available soon.

Draft Electoral Roll will be published on July 21, 2026. EROs and AEROs will scrutinise the forms against the eligibility criteria.