Andhra warns of legal action over ‘false propaganda’ on Mega DSC-2025 recruitment process

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department on Tuesday issued a strong warning against the “false propaganda” surrounding the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process and announced legal action against those spreading baseless allegations.

In a release, the department stated that the recruitment process for 15,941 teacher posts under Mega DSC-2025 had been completed successfully in record time with complete transparency and in accordance with all legal and procedural norms.

The department said the recruitment process was carried out using advanced technology-based systems and strictly followed government orders, notified recruitment rules and reservation policies.

According to the statement, transparency measures, digital security systems, grievance redressal mechanisms and district-level verification procedures were implemented at every stage of the recruitment process.

The department alleged that certain newspapers, social media platforms and individuals were deliberately spreading misleading and baseless information regarding the Mega DSC recruitment drive.

It said false allegations were being made about question paper leaks, non-publication of merit lists and illegal selections without any evidence, particularly by misrepresenting the implementation of horizontal reservation policies.

Clarifying the issue, the department stated that complete merit lists, selection lists and all related details had been published transparently as per the notified procedure.