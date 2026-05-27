APCRDA conducts Grama Sabha at Mandadam on land acquisition

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted a Grama Sabha in Mandadam village on Tuesday as part of the land acquisition process for Amaravati’s development.

APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju, along with Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja and Kollabathula Karthik, explained that land pooling activities were being undertaken for roads, LPS zones and other infra projects. Notifications for land acquisition were recently issued, giving farmers who had not opted for the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) another chance to join within the stipulated timeline.

The Commissioner noted that infrastructure works are progressing rapidly and urged farmers to cooperate.

Job mela secures 39 placements in Nowluru

A Job Mela was held on Tuesday at the Makkevaripeta Community Hall in Nowluru, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in coordination with the Skill Development and Training Department.

Skill Dunia and SBI Life participated in the recruitment drive, offering positions across their organisations.

Of the 112 candidates who attended, 39 secured employment—16 with Skill Dunia and 13 with SBI Life. APCRDA Social Development Group Director V. Ramulu, Deputy Director Borra Srinivasa Rao, DLDO Mohana Rao, Skill Development Officer Kishore Kumar, Senior Livelihood Officer Shankar, Junior Livelihood Specialist Kranthi Kumar and CRDA Village Facilitators oversaw the programme.