Central team conducts soil test at Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) conducted technical tests on Tuesday at the Polavaram Project construction site as part of ongoing quality assessment and monitoring activities. The testing process is scheduled to continue on Wednesday as well.

The CSMRS team included experts specialising in soil and material testing, namely Siddharth P. Hedavu, Sri Hari T. Nair, and Gaurav Pandey.

On Tuesday, the team carried out seven tests in the Gap-1 area of the project site to evaluate the quality and standards of construction materials being used in the project.

The tests confirmed that the soil, construction materials, and rocks being utilised in the project meet the required quality standards, indicating that the materials used in the ongoing construction work are satisfactory.

Officials stated that each test requires approximately seven hours to complete, reflecting the detailed and comprehensive nature of the quality assessment process.

The CSMRS team is scheduled to conduct similar tests in the Gap-2 area on Wednesday.

Water Resources Department Deputy Engineers (DEs) Srikanth and Vijay Kumar, along with MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited) Polavaram Project General Manager A Gangadhar, and other officialos accompanied the visiting team at the project site.