CM Naidu unveils Farm-to-Home plan, pushes aqua sector growth in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to roll out a comprehensive ‘Farm to Home’ programme to ensure that fruits and vegetables cultivated by farmers reach consumers directly through Farmers’ Producer Organisations.

Reviewing six primary missions in agriculture and allied sectors at the Camp Office, he said the new marketing strategy would reduce costs, strengthen farmers’ incomes and deliver fresh produce to households.

The Chief Minister emphasised that crop planning must factor in the impact of El Niño, with region-wise assessments guiding sowing decisions.

He instructed officials to promote natural farming across districts, adopt PMDS half-moon methods in water-scarce areas and ensure minimum support prices to protect farmers from climate-related losses.

He urged universities to involve professors and students in field studies on natural farming and directed officials to conduct soil health tests and make the results available online. Special counters for natural farming produce will be set up in Rythu Bazaars and private markets.

Naidu announced plans to establish Cocoa City near Yadavolu in Devarapalli mandal and lay the foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture at Madanapalle in July. He also ordered completion of the Central Food Testing Laboratory at Pulivendula with the immediate release of Rs 3 crore.