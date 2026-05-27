Furniture Cluster to come up near Andhra's Gudur

NELLORE: The State government has identified about 1,000 acres of land near Gudur for the proposed Andhra Pradesh Furniture Mega Cluster (APFMC). The project has received a push after the government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) at the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

After inspection of the site on April 13 this year, TPCI officials had expressed satisfaction with the proposed location, and formally conveyed their willingness to go ahead on April 28, giving the initiative a fresh momentum.

The ambitious project is expected to attract nearly Rs 3,500 crore investments, besides generating employment opportunities for nearly 50,000 to 70,000 people.

Planned as a large-scale, port-oriented industrial ecosystem, the cluster will integrate every stage of furniture production - from timber imports and processing to manufacturing and export of finished products.

The masterplan includes dedicated zones for timber processing industries, furniture manufacturing units, logistics and export facilities, a Common Facility Centre, commercial showrooms, residential infrastructure, and sustainability-focused amenities.