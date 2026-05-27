Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu inspects Budameru flood control works

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu inspected ongoing works at the Enikepadu under tunnel on the Budameru drain, where capacity is being expanded from 4,000 to 20,000 cusecs at a cost of Rs 36.1 crore to protect Vijayawada from floods.

Ramanaidu said new gates worth Rs 1.80 crore have been installed at the Velagaleru regulator to strengthen flood control. Three breaches on the Budameru embankment have been repaired and CC walls constructed.

Work is also underway to increase the Budameru diversion canal’s capacity to 37,500 cusecs, with 8.2 km of lining taken up at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The remaining 2 km of lining and thermal plant works worth Rs 115 crore are in the tender stage.

Ramanaidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for cancelling the Enikepadu–Kolleru channel expansion, noting that the coalition government has now taken up 57 km of desilting works on the Budameru drain. Dredging worth Rs 9 crore is also in progress to ensure Budameru waters reach the sea via Upputeru.

The inspection was attended by Water Resources Advisor Venkateswara Rao, KDIC Chief Engineer Rambabu and senior irrigation officials.