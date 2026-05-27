Prepare ‘Clean Godavari’ plan by June 25: Dy CM Pawan

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday directed the Environment and Forest Department to submit a detailed report on pollution in River Godavari within two days and prepare a comprehensive action plan by June 25 for the development of a model Pushkar ghat at Munikudali near Rajamahendravaram and implementation of anti-pollution measures.

Addressing a high-level review meeting at the Municipal Corporation office, he instructed officials to launch a large-scale awareness campaign against the use of plastic in the river belt. He also announced that nearly Rs 100 crore would be released for a special anti-pollution drive aimed at protecting the Godavari River. Expressing concern over untreated sewage entering the river, Pawan Kalyan said Rajamahendravaram city generates nearly 75 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage, but only 30 MLD is treated while the remaining 45 MLD flows directly into the Godavari. He added that around five million metric tonnes of plastic waste are generated in the city and much of it ultimately reaches the river.

Questioning officials over the lack of focus on pollution control, the Deputy Chief Minister said proposals worth nearly Rs 8,600 crore had been prepared for Pushkaram works across six Godavari districts, but no allocation was made for river cleaning or pollution prevention. He directed officials to revise the proposals immediately and include comprehensive ‘Clean Godavari’ works.