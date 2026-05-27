TDP’s two-day annual Mahanadu to take off on Wednesday in hybrid mode

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the conduct of Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the TDP, in a hybrid mode for two days from Wednesday.
Combining physical participation at the party’s central office in Amaravati with an unprecedented digital outreach network spanning the State, the two-day conclave is being positioned not merely as an annual political congregation, but as a technologically driven mass movement aimed at reconnecting the cadre with the party’s ideological core, said TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.
Calling Mahanadu the ‘emotional heartbeat’ of the TDP, Srinivasa Rao said the annual conclave has, over the decades, transcended the boundaries of a routine organisational exercise to emerge as a symbolic reaffirmation of Telugu identity, political commitment and collective aspiration.
“Every year, Mahanadu becomes a platform where lakhs of Telugu Desam workers gather not merely to celebrate the party’s legacy, but to participate in shaping its future course,” he observed. ‘’This year, we are taking that spirit into the digital era.”
Traditionally organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao, Mahanadu has historically served as the party’s principal forum for policy deliberations, ideological reaffirmation and strategic direction. This year, however, the event assumes added significance as the party attempts to blend political mobilisation with technological innovation on an unprecedented scale.
In fact, the TDP leadership had initially planned an expansive three-day physical convention in Nellore. However, in light of prevailing global uncertainties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to exercise restraint in expenditure amid international geopolitical tensions, the party decided to recalibrate its plans.
Rather than scaling down the event symbolically, the TDP leadership chose to transform it structurally.
The result is a hybrid Mahanadu model that seeks to connect the party’s grassroots machinery directly with the central leadership through a digitally synchronised network of 1,848 clusters established across Andhra Pradesh. Large LED screens, real-time interaction systems and online integration hubs have been deployed to ensure participation from cadres at the constituency and mandal levels.
Party insiders believe the experiment could redefine how political communication and cadre engagement are conducted in the years ahead.
Party workers assembled at cluster centres will be able to interact virtually with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh during the sessions.
This year’s Mahanadu will place particular emphasis on Stree Shakti - women’s empowerment .
The TDP’s annual conclave is expected to deliberate extensively on welfare initiatives such as socio-economic interventions and policy measures undertaken for women during previous TDP administrations, while also outlining future commitments aimed at strengthening participation of women in governance.
The largest digital edition of party conclave will focus on empowerment of women, says Naidu
Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that this year’s Mahanadu will be conducted virtually across 1,845 clusters, calling it the largest digital edition of the party conclave so far. During a teleconference with party MLAs, MPs, MLCs and cadre, Naidu said the virtual format was chosen in view of prevailing circumstances, similar to the arrangement made during the Covid-19 pandemic. Describing Mahanadu as an emotional event for Telugu people and party workers, he said the cluster-based model would strengthen the organisation and help grassroots cadre emerge as future leaders. This year’s conclave will focus on ‘Stree Shakti’ and women’s empowerment, with State leaders participating in cluster-level programmes. Naidu urged leaders and cadre to use the platform to strengthen the TDP. The event will begin with Naidu hoisting the party flag, paying tributes to NTR and addressing cadre