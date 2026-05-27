TDP’s two-day annual Mahanadu to take off on Wednesday in hybrid mode

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the conduct of Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the TDP, in a hybrid mode for two days from Wednesday.

Combining physical participation at the party’s central office in Amaravati with an unprecedented digital outreach network spanning the State, the two-day conclave is being positioned not merely as an annual political congregation, but as a technologically driven mass movement aimed at reconnecting the cadre with the party’s ideological core, said TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Calling Mahanadu the ‘emotional heartbeat’ of the TDP, Srinivasa Rao said the annual conclave has, over the decades, transcended the boundaries of a routine organisational exercise to emerge as a symbolic reaffirmation of Telugu identity, political commitment and collective aspiration.

“Every year, Mahanadu becomes a platform where lakhs of Telugu Desam workers gather not merely to celebrate the party’s legacy, but to participate in shaping its future course,” he observed. ‘’This year, we are taking that spirit into the digital era.”

Traditionally organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao, Mahanadu has historically served as the party’s principal forum for policy deliberations, ideological reaffirmation and strategic direction. This year, however, the event assumes added significance as the party attempts to blend political mobilisation with technological innovation on an unprecedented scale.