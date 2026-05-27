YSRCP leader Jagan promises legal help to Sugali Preeti’s parents

VIJAYAWADA: The parents of Sugali Preeti, Parvathi and Raju Naik, met former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, seeking justice in the brutal rape and murder case of their daughter that occurred in 2017 during the TDP government.

Expressing anguish, they said that even after nine years justice has not been delivered and accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of neglecting the case.

However, they alleged that after the coalition came to power, the CBI probe was stalled.

After listening to their concerns, Jagan assured the family that the YSRCP would continue to stand by them and extend all possible legal and political support until justice is delivered.

Speaking to the media, Preeti’s mother Parvathi criticised Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of using the case for political mileage.

She said that between 2020 and 2024, Pawan raised the issue in public meetings and promised justice as a priority after assuming office. But once in power, the family was denied appointments and forced to run from office to office.