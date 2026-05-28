Andhra Pradesh to clear lakes, create jobs for women through SHGs

VIJAYAWADA: In a forward-looking step, the State gvernment of has unveiled a mission to rejuvenate water bodies while simultaneously creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women.

In the recently issued government order, G.O.MS.No. 106, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, integrates water hyacinth clearance and resource recovery into the ongoing Jaladhara–Jalaharathi 100-Day Special Drive, running from April 6 to July 14, 2026.

The programme comes at a time when lakes, ponds, and canals across the state are under severe ecological stress due to unchecked water hyacinth growth.

The fast-spreading aquatic weed has been choking irrigation channels, degrading water quality, and threatening biodiversity.

Officials described the initiative as a mission-mode approach that goes beyond routine cleaning, combining environmental restoration with income generation. “This is not just a cleaning exercise. It is a long-term solution that combines ecological balance with livelihood creation,” a senior official said.

MA&UD will manage urban water bodies, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) will oversee rural structures, and the Water Resources Department will clear irrigation canals and minor tanks. Unlike earlier efforts, the SOP addresses root causes by mandating strict prevention of untreated sewage inflow.

Localised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and nature-based systems are being installed to ensure only treated water enters water bodies, reducing the recurrence of hyacinth.