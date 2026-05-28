AP govt expands menstrual hygiene scheme as Balika Raksha prog

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department has strengthened its Menstrual Hygiene Scheme, now rebranded as the Balika Raksha Programme, to support adolescent girls across the state.

Launched nationally in 2011 under the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram and funded by the National Health Mission, the initiative is implemented through the School Education Department.

Teachers distribute 10 sanitary napkins monthly to girls in classes 7-12 at government and aided schools and hostels, reaching nearly 1.3 million beneficiaries in 2024-25, up from 500,000 in 2021.

The programme aims to improve hygiene, reduce stigma, and boost school attendance. Smokeless incinerators aid safe disposal. Awareness drives mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, while AI-enabled school corners are planned to track adolescent health.